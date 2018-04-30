Eyvonne (Purchase) Carstens
Eyvonne (Purchase) Carstens was born May 5, 1931 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She passed away in Newport April 23, 2018 at the age of 86.
She came to Pend Oreille County in 1948. There she met LeRoy (Bud) Carstens. They were married in April of 1949.
Family and friends were very important to her. Many get-togethers and meals were hosted in their home over many years.
Bud & Eyvonne had four children. Randy (Bonnie) Carstens, Cindy (Randy) Hoisington, Tina Carstens-Boone and Chris Carstens. Four grandchildren, Sean (Karlina) Hoisington, Lisa Hoisington (Jack Biss), Bambi (Matt) Burke and LeRoy Heaton. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren.
Eyvonne is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, LeRoy Carstens, Grandson Nathan Carstens and son-in-law John Boone. Graveside services will be at Newport Cemetery on Friday, May 4th at 2 p.m. The family suggests memorials be sent to the Usk Community Hall c/o Ella Falk 504 Frissell Road Usk, WA 99180. A reception will follow the service at the Usk Community Hall.
Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com
--
Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services
PO Box 809 Newport, WA. 99156
Phone: 509-447-3118 Fax: 509-447-3247
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Inside downtown Spokane's newest apartments
- Couple overwhelmed by community support after moving troubles
- Bloomsday unaffected by construction projects
- Medicaid expansion in Idaho moves closer to November ballot
- Mead teacher under investigation for possible relationship with student
- Driver on Sprague Ave. accused of hitting 100mph