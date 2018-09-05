Estelle Marie Neff

Estelle Neff passed away August 13, 2018 in Spokane, WA.

She was born on June 13, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Nicolas and Florence Bavas. Estelle enjoyed gourmet cooking, gardening, hiking, speed walking and playing tennis.

She married Jerry Neff in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville, IL on November 13, 1983. After living eight years in Ft. Worth, TX, they moved to Newman Lake, WA in 1991 where they fulfilled their dream of semi-country living on 2.5 acres of heavily treed land.

Following work at two law firms, Estelle settled into a position with Physician’s Insurance in May of 2000, where she worked until July of 2018.

Estelle played Tags tennis from 1998 until convincing Jerry to join the Spokane Racquet Club in the fall of 2005 where she played on SRC’s various USTA teams.

Estelle is survived by her husband, Jerry; mother, Florence Bavas who resides in Clearwater, FL; and her brother, George Bavas of Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her younger brother Tony Bavas, whose life was also taken too early by cancer.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 13th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home.