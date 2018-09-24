Elsiena Janna Van Dyk (Nieboer), daughter of Canadian Dutch immigrants, was born July 4, 1930. She married the love of her life, Arnold Peter Van Dyk on June 8, 1950.

An exceptional home-maker, Elsie poured her energy into raising her family and volunteering in her church community. She also worked as a switchboard operator at Holy Family Hospital for 30 years.

Elsie will be remembered as a woman who loved the Lord Jesus and had a heart of compassion for people in need. She had a beautiful smile and her heart was open to others.

We are grateful for the faithfulness of God, His peace and presence, especially through illness in her later years. Thank you to staff at Royal Park Care Center for their loving care.

She is survived by daughters Marilyn Rupnow and Barbara (Michael) Cournia, and son-in-law Michael Benedict. She loved her 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

A service will be held Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Fairmount Memorial Chapel at 1:30pm; interment to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.