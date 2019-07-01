Ellen Eileen (Ike) Deerkop Dial passed away Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at LaDow Court Assisted Living Center in Garfield, WA.

Eileen was born January 13, 1925, the fourth of seven children to Karl August and Gladys Opal (Jones) Deerkop at Potlatch, Idaho. She grew up on the family farm between Potlatch, Idaho and Palouse, Washington in the Duffield Flat area of Latah County, Idaho. During her elementary years Eileen attended the Dailey School and graduated from Palouse High School in 1943. She entered the University of Idaho in 1944 and the United States Navy in March 1945 where she served as a Hospital Corpsman First Class. Following the end of WWII she was honorably discharged and returned to the University of Idaho where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology in 1949.

On June 4th, 1950 she married Donald M. Dial in Palouse Washington where they made their home.

In 1964 Eileen began her 25 year career with the United States Postal Service, starting as a clerk in the Palouse, Washington office and retired as Postmaster of the Farmington, Washington office in 1989.

She leaves behind her sister Barbara, her brother Joe and her sister in laws Donna and Betty; Her children Mike (Karin), Kevin (Paula) and Barbie. Four grandsons, Andy (Stacey), Wade (Tara), David and Brady (Kristin) and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gabe, Rory and Autumn.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Don; her siblings Robert (Bob), Bernal (Tow), Verlene and Donald (Bud), her grandson Rick and her beloved son Tom (Sue).

A private graveside service will be held at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, Idaho.

The family would like to thank the staff of LaDow Court Assisted Living Center for their kind and compassionate care.