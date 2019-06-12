Elizabeth "Betty" Stradley entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2019, in Spokane, WA., after a long struggle with multiple health issues. She was 86 years old.



Betty was born on June 19th, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Joseph Stejskal and Katherine Stejskal-Oberg. Their family left Minnesota and moved to the Northwest in 1947, and soon settled in Spokane.

Betty attended John R. Rogers High School and married James T. Stradley on August 16, 1952. They raised 3 children on Green Bluff and in the Logan neighborhood of Spokane.

She spent numerous years volunteering for various organizations including her children's schools, the American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society. However, her most long-loved and recent volunteer position was with C.O.P.S. of Spokane, where she served passionately at various tasks until she was no longer physically able to. She enjoyed sewing, drawing, painting ceramics, and embroidery, and was a lover of any and all kinds of flowers. Her most treasured love was her family, and she was her happiest when family was all gathered together.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Stejskal, her step-father, Leonard Oberg, her mother, Katherine Oberg, brothers Joseph Stejskal, Robert Stejskal, Harvey Stejskal, and step-brother, Leonard "Buck" Oberg.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Katherine Stradley of Spokane, son James Stradley Jr., of Spokane, Daughter Marilyn & husband Rick McLaughlin of Kennewick, WA, sister Donna Jilbert of Spokane, Grandchildren Lenaya Stradley, Terry Fisher, Crystal Fisher, Lara and husband Chris Richardson, and Nikolas and wife Grace McLaughlin. She had 4 Great Granchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Services for Betty will be held on what would have been her 87th Birthday, Wednesday, June 19 at Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park at 11 am with Graveside immediately following at Fairmount Memorial Park.