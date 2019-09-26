Edward "Ed" Neil Victor was born on September 30, 1944, in Moscow, Idaho, to Elmer Neil and Mary Edna (Dooly) Victor.

Growing up in Garfield, Ed was active in sports, Boy Scouts, and was a local paperboy. Ed graduated from Garfield High School in 1962. Most summers were spent on the Figure Three Ranch with his grandparents Clarence and Jayne Dooly learning the business of the family ranch. Ed graduated from WSU with a BS in Animal Sciences and Husbandry in 1970. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for seven years as a medical corpsman.

Ed spent nearly all his adult life running the Figure Three Ranch and was a Fire Commissioner for many years. In his later years, he joined the Spokane Corvette Club and enjoyed taking his Corvette to shows or just out for a drive. He loved spending time with his grandchildren whether it be feasting at Thanksgiving or catching one of their sporting events.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerry. He is survived by his children Christopher Victor and spouse Christie Victor and Desirae Gouger spouse Jason Gouger, grandchildren Hannah Victor, Dominick Victor, Peyton Victor, Lucas Gouger and Paige Gouger, brother Bill (Ellyn) sister-in-law, Donna, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Mary Queen of Heaven in Sprague, WA on September 28th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association or WSU – College of Agriculture.