Edith Lois Cormana

Edith Lois Weiler Cormana (83) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away on August 30, 2018 in St. Maries. She was born to Rex and Elsie (Cutler) Weiler in Spokane, WA on February 24, 1935.

Edie grew up in Spokane Valley and graduated from West Valley High School with the class of 1953. Following graduation, she attended Kinmann Business School in Spokane. While attending Kinmann, Edie met Jim Cormana. The couple married on August 1, 1954 in Millwood, WA.

Edie’s first job was working for Columbia Lighting in Spokane, where she learned how to make light fixtures. She also worked as a Fuller Brush Salesperson, and an Avon Lady selling cosmetics. At this time, her primary job was raising her 3 daughters.

In 1967 Jim accepted an accounting position with Potlatch Corporation, so the family relocated to St. Maries, ID. Shortly after, Edie went to work for Valley Vista Care Center in the Housekeeping Department. She retired from VVCC in 1995.

Edie was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church and the St. Maries Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, specifically Afghans. She loved making them for her friends and family. Floral arranging was a skill that she developed working at her father’s flower shop in Spokane, and Edie thoroughly enjoyed it. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed taking care of her husband Jim, who passed away in 2013.

Edie is survived by her daughters and son’s in law Linda and Tom Reynolds of Poulsbo, WA, Theresa and David Crock of Kent, WA, and Judy and Ron Smith of Springfield, OR. Also surviving are her sister Janice Kucera and sister in-law Sally Weiler both of Spokane, WA; 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim; brothers Nick Weiler, John Weiler, and Robert Wagner; and sisters Mary Taylor and Phyllis Boyd.

No services are planned at this time.

Edie’s urn will be placed with her husband in Woodlawn Cemetery.