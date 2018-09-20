Dr. Philip “Greg” Gregory Marsh, 71, of Silverton, Idaho, passed away in August at his home in Silverton.

He was born July 5, 1947 in San Diego, California; Greg was the son of Philip and Dorothy (Farley) Marsh.

Greg received his PhD in chemistry from the University of Montana. He moved to the Silver Valley in 1992 and as he would say “to become a ski bum”.

Greg served in web design and consulting. He was a member of the Historic Wallace Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Friends of the Coeur d' Alene Trail- Route of the Hiawatha and a member of the Historic Wallace Blues Festival committee. Greg was always most involved in promoting Wallace and the Silver Valley.

Greg loved and enjoyed skiing, backpacking and biking.

Greg is survived by one son Daniel (Debbie) Marsh of Fernandina Beach, Florida; one grandson Keegan Montana Marsh also of Fernandina Beach, Florida; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Sunday, September 16th at the Wallace Brewery.

One may sign Greg's online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with cremation services.