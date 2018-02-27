Dorothy M. (Mah'e) Ewart

(Age 101) Dorothy M. Ewart passed away February 23, 2018 in Spokane Valley, WA. Dorothy was born in Omaha, NE on April 9, 1916.

She was one of eleven children born on Joseph Ives Mah’e and Margaret (Reyser) Mah’e. She lived her youth in Utah and Montana where she met and married her husband, Charles Edward Ewart, Sr. They were married in September of 1938 and remained married until Ed’s death in March of 1984.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and her friends. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Nataline (Christensen) and husband Jack of Springfield, OR and Charles Edward Ewart, Jr. and wife Kathleen of Spokane Valley, WA; grandchildren, Dean Christensen of Forrest Grove, OR, Tammy (David) Kay (Christensen) of Florida, Ed (Jolie) Ewart of Spokane and Brian (Shawnee) Ewart of Spokane; great-grandchildren, Scott and Brian Currin, Christopher Ewart, Andrea Hemsley (Christensen) and Jake Christensen, Steffanie and Brandon Sinnott; Charlie, Katelin and Jack Ewart; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 2nd at 11:30am at Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park,5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.