Dorothy Enid Romp passed away peacefully July 9th surrounded by her loved ones at Holy Family Hospital.

Dorothy was born July 15, 1929, in Nebraska and was the youngest of 3 siblings. Just shy of 90 years old she was a devout believer, with a generous heart and the spirit of a social butterfly. She lived a wonderful life where she never met a stranger, friends were treasured and dear, and no one could question family was her everything. Born with a heart so large she couldn't help but give of herself, her joy was seen most visibly when sharing her love of cooking, gardening and simple time spent with loved ones.

She was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother & friend. A special soul, she left an indelible mark on every heart she touched. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and 4 children Sherolyn, John, Rollie and Janice. Dorothy is survived by her 2 daughters Soni Lynn Gittel and Juli Anne Summerlin-McArthur (Alan), 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. We will continue her legacy living as she lived, a heart that loved everyone with abundant gratitude. We miss our beautiful gardener and will endeavor to plant not just flowers but seeds of love in her honor. God Bless.

Graveside Service Saturday, July 20th at 4:30 PM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. In remembrance of the color Dorothy brought into our lives the family asks attire to be lively and respectful as we celebrate her.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Power of the Paws, Higher Grounds or any animal sanctuary.