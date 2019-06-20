Dorothy Eleanor Battleson

Dorothy Eleanor Battleson passed away peacefully, in the arms of her family on June 14, 2019, at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Dorothy was born September 4, 1935, in Garfield, Washington to Willard and Alice Adams. She graduated from Tekoa High School in 1953 and continued her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane. She spotted a handsome young man, arranged through friends to meet him and shortly after, married the love of her life, Don Battleson, on September 15, 1955, in Coeur d' Alene. They settled in Wallace where they raised 4 children.

Don was the station agent for Union Pacific Railroad and Dorothy managed a very busy household. She was an active member in Laureate Tau of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years. She loved music and gardening, having spent many years creating a beautiful rock garden next to the bike trail in Osburn where she and Don lived.

She continued living in Osburn after his passing in 2013 and eventually sold her home and moved to Post Falls last year to live with her daughter, Lynn. She was the happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All who knew her considered her a surrogate mom; she was a kind and generous spirit.

She is survived by her children Lynn Towne, Post Falls; Carol (Justin) Julian, Bonners Ferry; Eric Battleson (John Baker), Spokane - Grandchildren Jarrod (Samantha) Towne, Anchorage; Christopher Stoddard, Osburn and Cari (Grant) Williams, Kellogg - Great grandchildren Madysen, Baylee and Easton Towne, Kellogg and Hudson and Paisley Eleanor Williams, Kellogg. Sister Marcie McAdams, Spokane and brother Fred Adams, Medical Lake. Nieces Linda (Harry) Larson and Barb (Nick) Koester, St. Cloud, Minnesota. She is also survived by, though not biological children were as close as her children and grandchildren- Teresa (Greg) Espe, Coeur d'Alene and Mary, Todd, Sophia, Chandler Goodson, Coeur d'Alene. She was preceded in death by her son James, husband Don, and three siblings.

A Private Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Schneidmiller House/Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815. Our family can't thank them enough for their kindness and support. Dorothy also was a supporter of Double J Dog Ranch, PO Box 3583. Post Falls, ID 83877.

Please share your memories of Dorothy and sign the guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

