Dorothy E. (Remmers) Benshoof

Dorothy Evelyn Benshoof passed away June 23, 2018 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Spokane on September 3, 1921.

Dorothy graduated from Reardan High School in 1940 and married Robert R. Benshoof in 1946. They were together till 2006 when Robert passed. They had two children, Shirley I. Hawkins and Robert W. Benshoof.

Dorothy worked in many stores until 1986 when she retired from The Crescent. She will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her children and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Everett, Sam and Ernest “Sonny”; sisters, Irene Chilton and Caroline Rich.

Viewing will be held on Friday, June 29th from 10am – 5pm and on Saturday, June 30th from 8am – 5pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 2nd at 2:30pm at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane.