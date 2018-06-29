Dorothy ‘Bobbie’ Roberta Lutzko Elder, age 73, entered into the gates of heaven at Sacred Heart Medical Center surrounded by her family on June 26, 2018.

She was a graduate of Central Valley High School and went on into Barber College, later finding her joy in the career of healthcare. Her hobbies consisted of flowers, cake decorating, cooking, loving her dogs, and always being a loyal friend you could depend on.

Dorothy is survived through her husband, Randy Elder, her daughter, Krist (Russell) Symons, their children; Nathaniel, Rachel, and Gabrielle, as well as four other grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Burns, her mother, Marjorie Powell Burns, and sister, Shirley Van Riper.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in Pines Cemetery at 12:30pm on Monday, July 2.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 6, at Lifeway Chapel, 501 W. 15 Street, Post Falls, ID. Online condolences may be expressed at HennesseyValley.com.

