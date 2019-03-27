On March 14th 2019 we said goodbye to our mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother Donna L. Hanson (Wasburn).

She was born at Newport Hospital on Jan. 2, 1950 to Jess L. Washburn and Vera Daniels and spent most of her life on the family’s property on Fertile Valley Rd.

She leaves behind her brothers:

Jesse, Milton (Joe), and Roger Washburn. Her sisters: Debra Henderson, and Willie Hiebert. Her children: Chairty and John Rosen. As well as her grandchildren: Michael Hatch 26, CJ Rosen 20, Jacob Ehresman 8, Dawson Rosen 18, Austin Mayers 17, Aiden Rosen 12, and Remmington Rosen 18 months and great granddaughter Lily Hatch 6.

Donna passed peacefully at Newport Hospital surrounded by family members. We as her family would like to thank those who loved and cared for her at the Long-term Care facility in Newport.

Mother: You brought me into this world and watched as I took my first breath. You watched me struggle and fight against all life, at times even trying to give up. Today Mother we watched you struggled and fight for life, and we all felt it as you gave it up. As you closed your eyes, I wiped your tears and knew this is where we would say our goodbyes and we watched as you took your last breath. You shall always be loved and never forgotten. Until we see each other again. May the peace of Our Lord comfort us all.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

--

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services

PO Box 809 Newport, WA. 99156

Phone: 509-447-3118 Fax: 509-447-3247

