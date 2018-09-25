Donald Walter Tesch passed away peacefully on September 13, 2018 at Royal Park Care Center.

Donald was born on June 12, 1929 at Hector, MN to Walter and Gladys Tesch, finally settling in Kettle Falls, Wa. He grew up the oldest of three brothers, one surviving Robert (Bob) of Deer Park, WA and the other Richard (Dick) preceding him in death.

Don graduated from Kettle Falls Grade and High School. He then joined the Army in July 1948. He spent 1950 – 1951 in Korea and was discharged in August of 1951.

In 1953 Don married the love of his life Evelyn (Evie) Krippner from Stewart, MN. They had two children Linda Stern (Jeff) and Steven (Bev). Three grandchildren Jason, Aaron, and Shasta. Five great grandchildren Brendin, Charlie Jo, Evie, Grayson, and Gavin.

Don was a barber for 32 years. He liked hunting and fishing. A special achievement was carving birds of prey and ducks. Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge #134 in Deer Park.

Don will be laid to rest with a military service on Sept 28th at 10:30 am at Riverside Memorial Park. The same day at 1:00 pm there will be a memorial service at the Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park, WA with luncheon to follow.