Donald Swanson

February 9, 1935 - August 28, 2018

Donald E. Swanson, retired Lutheran pastor and family man, passed into Eternal Life through Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of August 28 at his residence at Brookdale Senior Living, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was 83.

Rev. Swanson served many Lutheran parishes in several states as an interim pastor, and helped a small Lutheran church in Lake Tahoe, California, grow while contributing to the development of the community college there. He had his master's degree in education as well as theology and served as a high school principal (in St. Paul, Minnesota) and a small college dean (in Oakland, California) before he engaged in full-time ministry. He grew up among farm families in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Swanson, his children Jonathan, Mary, and David, all of whom have families, many grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was very much a family man and a quiet leader, and will be missed by many.

His love for people was a testimony for His love for God. He would always take time to talk to anyone.