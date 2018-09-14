August 03, 1936 -

August 16, 2018

On August 16, 2018, our Lawn Ranger, Donald Mathias Engel, passed on after declining health.

Retiring from his mower, pool vacuum, barbecue, and veggie garden, we hope with all our hearts, he has found a place of peace.

Left to mourn and miss his daily Love and TLC are his sweet cat, Hummer and his life's partner of 35 years, Gail Kretz. Also missing and wondering how to cope with the void left by their big brother Don, are his brothers Jim (Cathy), Bob (Patti), sister Maxine (Ken), and sisters Joan, Vicky, and Mary. They will toast the Huskies in his honor and remember fondly his calls teasing them for being Cougar fans. Memories of Uncle D will live forever in the hearts of his nephews and nieces. Also mourning are sisters-in-law, Fia Goulet and Joy Golinski, his adopted daughter, Gwen and many special Friends.

Born August 3, 1936, Don grew up in Spokane Valley. Military -was the Admiral's 'Chef' aboard a Naval Destroyer. Lived the fun life in Hawaii. Super salesman for Hamer's Men's Wear.

Predeceased by his parents, Helen and Mathias Engel and brothers Tom and Dick.

In our minds we'll always picture Donald in his earlier days, Aviator sunglasses, a cigar in one hand and a 'soda pop' in the other, then later his metamorphosis to a true home-body sipping citrus green tea, caring for his Girls and yard, keeping hired workers and retail Salespeople true to their promises, and heckling telemarketers. It never bothered him that the neighborhood may not share his taste in music or that he wasn't generating any fashion trends in his shorts, aqua shoes and knee high socks.

Don loved watching all sports but was passionate about playing golf.

A Family 'Celebration of Donald's Life' will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or other offerings, please consider donations to a cause of your choice.

