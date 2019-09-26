Donald J. Peters Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, born October 8, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, returned to his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Don graduated from Union High School and received a Bachelor of Science from Fairleigh Dickenson University in New Jersey. Don served in the U.S. Navy for 8 years in Naval Construction/Seabees. Don worked as a Mechanical Engineer for 40 years, owned his own business and retired from Stork Corporation.

Don was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather; to his six children, eight stepchildren, twenty-two grandchildren, and thirty-four great-grandchildren. Don cherished time spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed wood working, bass fishing, and reading.

Don was a member of the Roman Catholic Church, and proudly served in the Knights of Columbus at Saint Joseph's Church in Colbert, Washington.

On December 19, 1978, Don married the love of his life, Lorraine C. Surgeoner in Delray Beach, Florida. They spent twenty-eight wonderful years together.

Don is survived by his daughters Colleen Baker (Michael), Elizabeth Smith (Gerald), Barbara Miller (William), step-daughters Lori Prendergast, Lynn Newman (Mike), Terry Jackson, sons Luke Peters (Judy), Edward Peters (Teresa), Donald Peters Jr. (VickyLynn), step-sons William Surgeoner (Mary), Scott Surgeoner, Robert Surgeoner (Gwen), Michael Surgeoner (Shanna), and brother Kenneth Peters.

Don is preceded in death by his loving wife Lorraine Peters, former spouse Patricia Peters, parents Edith and Luke Peters, step-son John Surgeoner and grandson Michael Peters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 10:00am at Saint Rose of Lima Church, Layton, Utah. Father Clarence J. Sandavol will officiate.