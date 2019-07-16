Donald "Corky" Gene La Chappelle, 80

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Donald "Corky" Gene La Chappelle, 80, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away July 14, 2019, at the family home of Osburn. He was born March 8, 1939, in Lusk, Wyoming; Corky was the son of Art and Josephine (Johnston) La Chappelle.

Corky moved to the Silver Valley in 1955 from Coeur d' Alene.

Corky was united in marriage to Dria Lemieux on October 22, 1957, in Coeur d' Alene.

Corky was a mechanic and had worked for the Star Mine of the Hecla Mining Company, the Sunshine Mining Company, the Con Sil Mine and F & H Mine Supply, before his retirement. Corky was known to be a hard worker and work was certainly a large part of his life; he had a great work ethic and would proudly teach others this value.

Corky happily volunteered at the Wallace Visitors Center. He loved and enjoyed his family and also enjoyed fishing, wood-working and was just a jack of all trades.

Corky is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years Dria La Chappelle of the family home of Osburn; two daughters LuJean (Greg) Allmer of Silverton, Idaho; Julean (Mike) Capparelli of Osburn; four grandchildren Jason McKinnon, Aaron McKinnon, Tiffany Capparelli and Brooke Miller; nine great-grandchildren; he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Private family Gathering will be held at a later date.

The Family suggests that memorials may be made to Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, Idaho 83837 or to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d' Alene, Idaho 83815.

Please share your memories of Corky and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

