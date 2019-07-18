Dominic Ortiz Bonilla passed away last Saturday doing what he loved.

Enjoying the outdoors where he was fearless and full of life. Dominic was born in Lancaster, CA and moved to Spokane in 2011. Dominic was a gifted baseball player and played all four years before graduating from Cheney High School in 2015.

Dominic loved baseball, fishing, golf, and just being outside with friends and family. Dominic is survived by his parents John and Terri Gorrell and Dominic and Amanda Bonilla, along with his Grandparents, Martin and Marilyn Lang. Dominic also leaves behind many family and friends who will miss him dearly along with his faithful companion "Patches."

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a local Humane Society or Animal Shelter in Dominic's name.