Dolores Mae Engle

Dolores M. Engle passed away September 5, 2018 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born October 4, 1932 in Spokane, WA to Everett and Pauline Coleman.

Dolores was a graduate of North Central High School class of 1951. She married Eugene Engle on September 25, 1954 in Spokane, WA. Dolores lived in Spokane Valley where she worked in banking for several years and then retired from Modern Electric in 1992. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, holidays, traveling and spending time with her family. Dolores was a member of Sons of Norway, the high school reunion committee, and did fund-raising for the American Heart Association.

Dolores is survived by her five children, Vicki Cunningham of Liberty Lake, WA, Steven Engle of Buckley, WA, David Engle of Kirkland, WA, Doug (April) Engle of Washougal, WA, and Nancy Lynch of Spokane Valley, WA; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Maryann (Harvey) Holloway and Karen (Bill) Stone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene and her parents.

Viewing will be held on Monday, September 10th from 10am – 5pm and on Tuesday, September 11th from 9am – 12pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 11th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org.