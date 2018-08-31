Diane Stiles passed away at Hospice House, North Spokane, in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, after a short illness. Her son and daughter were by her side. She was 83.

Diane was born July 18, 1935 in Oakesdale, WA. She was the daughter of Dorothy Hoenike and step-daughter of Elmer Hoenike. She lived on the family farm, and attended school in Oakesdale until her graduation. When she was 18 years old she moved to Spokane, WA. to work at the Spokesman Review newspaper. She married in 1954 and the family moved to Colfax, WA. after her son was born, and then to Yakima, WA. where her daughter was born.

She and her family moved to Los Angeles, CA. in 1958, where Diane worked as a secretary after she became a single mom. She decided to move back to the Pacific Northwest in 1969, and returned to Oakesdale with her children. She then went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service, and in 1971 the family moved to Pullman, WA. She accepted a position at the USDA SCS State Office in 1973 and relocated to Spokane.

Diane, along with her children, purchased 20 acres in the Diamond Lake area in 1979, and she moved her mobile home there in 1980. She and her daughter purchased a manufactured home for the property in 1988, and Diane continued to commute to Spokane until her retirement.

Diane attended SCC in the 1980’s, graduated with an Associate of Arts degree, and attended a junior year at EWU where she majored in psychology. She joined the Order of the Eastern Star in the early 1970’s in Oakesdale, and after she retired, she joined the chapter in Newport and held many offices. She was also a member of the chapter in Priest River, ID, where she became the Grand Representative of the Grand Chapter of Manitoba in the Grand Chapter of Idaho in 2007.

Diane was a soft touch for animals, wild and domestic, and adopted and fostered many loving pets. She was vivacious and open, loving, and was known for her sense of humor and generosity. She was dearly loved and cherished by her family and friends, who will miss her terribly but know she has gone home again, and that she is well, happy, and watching over them.

Diane was preceded in passing by her parents, her older sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Douglas Ward of Spokane, her brother-in-law Gary Hansen of Spokane, and an infant brother, Mike, in Oakesdale.

Diane is survived by her younger sister, Louise Hansen of Spokane, her younger brother Elmer Hoenike (Jr.) of Oakesdale, her son David (and Denise) Stiles of Amboy, WA., her daughter Deborah Stiles at their home in the Diamond Lake area, two step-granddaughters, two step-great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at the United Church of Christ in Newport on Sept. 15th, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, donations can be made in Diane’s name to the Humane Society or animal shelters.

