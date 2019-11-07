Diane Irene Weigel (Felsman) (Age 77) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 30, 2019, in Spokane, WA.

She was a wonderful strong woman who fought a hard fight. She was born October 8, 1942, in Sandpoint, ID to Dottie Joseph and Norman Felsman. She attended West Valley High School.

On November 4, 1970, She married Bill Weigel. Diane's hobbies included quilting, bowling, and listening to Elvis. She is survived by her husband Bill, sons Shane, Nelson and Todd Oberst, sisters Joey, Jane and Janese, 5 grandchildren, 7 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Trent Oberst and her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Chapel, inside Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley with inurnment of her cremated remains to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, 211 N. Government Way.