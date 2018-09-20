Diana Delores Pierce, 86, of Silverton, Idaho passed away September 18, 2018 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d'Alene.

She was born November 30, 1931 in Shwanee Mission, Kansas; Diana was the daughter of Granville and Edith (Moulson) Jones.

Diana attended and graduated from the Shwanee Mission High School in Kansas.

In 1955, Diana was united in marriage to Bert Pierce in Joplin, Missouri. Later that year they moved to the Silver Valley. Bert passed away in 2005.

Diana worked as a surgery technician at the Shoshone Medical Center for many years before retiring. She was a proud member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Osburn and was very involved with activities in her younger years.

In her free time Diana enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and traveling around the country side in the “Big Rig”. Diana enjoyed most spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.

Diana is survived by three children Toni Helm, Theresa Burton and Larry Pierce; two siblings David Jones and Lola Belknap; five grandchildren Stephanie, Lissa, Paul, Tara and Josie and nine great-grandchildren. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert, son Michael and her brother Warren.

A Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Osburn, Idaho with Pastor Art Fleming Officiating. A reception/luncheon will be held at the church following services.

Inurnment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg at a later date.

One may sign Diana's online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

