Dennis Sean Masters, age 65, was born October 29th, 1953 and breathed his last breath October 22nd, 2019.

He resided in Newport, WA with his wife, Denise Masters since 1976. He is laid to rest with his daughter, Sandra Masters, and survived by his wife Denise, son Lawrence, daughters Rebecca, Renee, Nichele, Sarah and Amber, and grandchildren Ashlyn, Marisa, Corbin, Lucille, Jackson, Brittany, Courtney, Keaton, and Gage.

The Masters family will gather at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home located in Newport, WA Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 3:00 pm, to be followed by a potluck get together at the Newport Hospitality House.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Dennis' name. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com