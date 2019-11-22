Delbert Wayne Jepson passed away peacefully at his home November 12, 2019.

He was born May 9, 1960, to Hans and Ester Mae Jepson. He grew up in Priest River, Idaho and attended the Priest River schools and graduated from Priest River Lamanna High School in 1978.

He married Virginia Flesher March 17, 1990. He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He served on the board of Directors for the Foundation for Wildlife Management, Priest Lake Sportsman's Association, Idaho Trappers Association and was the President of the Intermountain Fur Harvesters. He guided for Blue Ribbon Charters on Priest Lake.

His first passion was trapping. He farmed, ranched and worked in the logging industry for many years. Delbert enjoyed teaching trapping and wanted to educate youth to carry on the tradition.

He is survived by his loving wife Ginny, daughter Shelly Dahl, her children Gabby Dahl, Austin Dahl, daughter Shawn Moore, and her children Ashley, Randy, Mikey, daughter Holly Jepson and her daughter Haylee Mae, sister Marlene Pigman (Wheeler), Rathdrum, Idaho, brother Gib Wheeler, Wenatchee, Washington, niece Cami Pigman, and several other nieces and nephews.

Delbert's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:30 P.M. at the Priest River Event Center.