Debra Revae Masters
Debra (Age 66) passed away November 13, 2019. She was born February 21, 1953, in Spokane.
She is a Shadle Park High School alumna. Debra is survived by her children; Bethany Lehman (Zero Diaz), Amber & Jason Yarbrough, David Lehman, Jeremy & Tamara Lehman, Michael Masters & Sean Masters (Melissa Faust), she is also survived by her 3 siblings. Debra was a grandmother to 7 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/debra-masters-memorial-fund
