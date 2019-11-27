DEBORAH P. GRUSHKA 67

Deborah went home on November 23, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1952, to Allen and Ann Pryor in Laurel MS. Deborah was married to her husband of 14 years on July 8, 2005.

She was a hospice nurse at Forest General Hospital in Mississippi. She was also a nurse at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Upon her arrival to Spokane, she was caring, loving, and an unselfish wife and partner, even during her time of suffering.

Deborah is survived by her husband Rick, father Allen Pryor of Clarksville, TX, daughters Victoria Osborne of San Antonio and Kathryn Sepulveda of Pas Coagula, MS, eight grandchildren, and brother Tommy Pryor of Clarksville Tx. There are no services to follow.

