David Lawrence (Davey) Farnsworth, 78

David Lawrence (Davey) Farnsworth, 78, passed away October 31, 2019, at his home of apparent heart failure. He was born May 26, 1941, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho to Elena L. (Weaver) Farnsworth and David P. Farnsworth.

He was a lifetime resident of Osburn and attended local schools thru the 10th grade.

He joined the Army in 1962 and served 3 years in Germany as a radio teletype operator. His love of Morse code and radios stayed with him in life. He was an avid Ham radio operator and graduated up to computers and the internet. He loved chat rooms, music groups, Yahoo, and anyone that would trade jokes, stories, and gossip.

Davey worked as a transport driver for Phillips 66, a laborer for an asphalt company, a diamond driller's helper, and a part's delivery person.

Davey lived with his mother "Lee" and was a loving caregiver during her final years.

He is survived by his brother Jerry Farnsworth; his sister-in-law, Lyola Farnsworth; two nieces, Kristi Heinig (Calvin) and Kathy Miller; and one nephew, Kurt Farnsworth (Angie).

He also leaves behind his external "Family" and friends at the Midway Bar and the Osburn Club. He would want you to drink a toast in his memory.

He was cremated; it was his wish to have no services. His ashes will be inurned at the family wall at Osburn Cemetery.