David Earl Ausman (91) resident of Fernwood, ID died at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d' Alene, ID on November 11, 2019.

He was born to Claire and Jeane (Corskie) Ausman on February 21, 1928, in Corvallis, OR. David's mother died when he was very young. His father sold the farm they lived on in Oregon and moved to Asotin, WA where his grandparents helped raise him. David graduated from High School in Asotin with the class of 1946.

Following high school, David enlisted into the U.S. Army. After he was honorably discharged he returned to Asotin to work on his family's ranch. He married Vye Phillips in 1949, and the couple had 3 children. Their daughter Peggy died when she was an infant. David and his family moved to Seattle, WA where he took classes in welding. He went to work for Boeing. Vye and David divorced, and he followed her and her children to Kodiak, AK to be closer to his children.

While in Alaska, David obtained his pilot's license and bought a plane. He enjoyed flying all over Alaska. Through her brother, he met Velda Millard. The couple began dating, and spent 13 years together before they married on June 1, 1985, at the Elks Lodge in Kodiak. To support his family he worked as a commercial fisherman. In 1992 Velda and David moved to Fernwood, ID. With the help of their grandsons Dan, Ben and Jesse, they built their dream home.

David loved farming and raising cows. In his younger days he enjoyed everything the outdoors could offer including hunting and fishing. Because of the support David gave Velda both financially and physically, she was able to build the Senior Center in Fernwood. David was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge both in Kodiak and St. Maries, he was a member of the American Legion Post #25 in St. Maries, and also a member of the VFW.

David is survived by his wife Velda at their home in Fernwood; children Deberah (Ken) Antel of Clarkston, WA and Phillip (Nancy) Ausman of Soldotna, AK; step-children Rebecca (Jim) Christianson of Springfield, OR, William Stortzum of Salem, OR, Bonnie Rohrich of Veneta, OR; and Kim Rohrich or Fernwood, ID; 13 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Peggy Pauline Ausman; step-children Robert Stortzum and Victoria Waldrip; and sister Janet Merriman.

A memorial service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID. A gathering of family and friends will follow.