David Charles Gindraux (76) resident of St. Maries, ID died November 10, 2019 at Benewah Community Hospital. He was born March 26, 1943 to Jean and Martha (Strauss) Gindraux in Glendale, CA. He grew up in Van Nuys, CA.

David left school early to serve in the U.S. Merchant Marines.

He spent a couple years serving and then returned home. He married Cathy Brennan on April 5, 1963, in Las Vegas, NV. They made their home in the San Fernando Valley. David owned and operated his own carpet cleaning business. In 1966, he began his career as a Plumber. He was a contract Plumber, and his business took him to California, Nevada, and Washington State, finally ending up in St. Maries, ID in 1979. While in St. Maries, he started St. Maries Plumbing. He and Cathy were divorced in 1991. David moved to Cataldo, ID in 1992. Living in Cataldo, David owned several cabins which he rented for income. He retired and returned to St. Maries in 1996. In 2016 David moved to his home up the St. Joe River Road, and on June 7, 2017, he married Lenore Ortaleza in St. Maries.

He was a selfless father and grandfather and loved the Lord with all his heart. David enjoyed metal detecting, camping, and fishing. He also had a knack for troubleshooting computer problems. He had a culinary gift and provided countless meals that were shared at family gatherings. He lovingly baked each family member’s birthday cake without exception. His family was the light of his life.

“He was our hero, and his beautiful soul will be greatly missed until we meet again.”

David is survived by his wife Lenore at the family home; daughters Robin Gindraux, Jenny (Luke) Rose, Chris (Scott) Sexton, and Teresa Holstein (Ron Darden) all of St. Maries; and son Scott Gindraux of Seattle, WA. Also, surviving are David’s step children Dan Petate of St. Maries, Christher Petate and Thersa Villa both of the Philipines; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and the mother of his children Cathy Lucas. David was preceded in death by brothers Paul Gindraux, Jean Gindraux, and Fred Gindraux; and sisters Aimee’ Wells, Toni Preece and Eve Gindraux.

David requested no formal services.