Darren Lee Stanley was on born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 1, 1966, to Theodore and Virginia (Brown) Stanley.

He passed away at his home in Newport on December 7, 2019. He will be greatly missed by the many who were privileged to call him father, son, husband, grandfather, uncle or friend.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.