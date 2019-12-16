Obituaries

Darren Lee Stanley

Darren Lee Stanley was on born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 1, 1966, to Theodore and Virginia (Brown) Stanley.  

He passed away at his home in Newport on December 7, 2019. He will be greatly missed by the many who were privileged to call him father, son, husband, grandfather, uncle or friend.

