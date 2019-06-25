Danny V. Olin

Passed away June 11, 2019, at Hospice House in Spokane, with his family by his side. He died of aggressive bladder cancer.

Born April 17, 1943, in Elgin, North Dakota to Shirley and Denny Olin. He quit school in 8th grade to work as a ranch hand to help his family.

He came this way in the 60s to find better work. He worked at Boundary Dam and other jobs deciding to work in the logging business, most recently with Jim Akre Logging and Lois & Brad Waterman. He then retired. He loved to fish, hunt, and cook.

He is survived by his wife (of 34 years) Karen E. Olin, his stepdaughter Erin Staler (Steve) and stepson Danny Doolittle, Sister Darlene of Roseburg, Oregon and sister Donna of Hebron, North Dakota. Eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, father, daughter Staci, sisters Darla and Debbie, brother Dean and David.

A Potluck Celebration of Life will be held July 13th at 2:00 at the Stateline Tavern in Oldtown. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements.

