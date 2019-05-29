Daniel "Danny" "Two Can Dan" Ray Marek, 57

Danny Ray Marek, 57, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away May 26, 2019 at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. He was born February 5, 1962 in Kellogg, Idaho; Danny was the son of Leo and Hazel (Smith) Marek.



Danny has lived in the Silver Valley all of his life. He attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1981.

Danny married Debbie Ryle on October 7, 1995 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

Danny had first worked for Linfor Lumber, Cosmos Lumber Co. and Whiteman's; he then served as a contract miner for Fausett Mines, the Sunshine Mining Co., Bunker Hill Mine, the Galena Mine for 15 years, Stillwater Mining, American Mining & Tunneling, the Klondex and lastly, the Sundance Mine of Alaska.

Danny loved and enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping on his river property and gathering firewood.

Danny is survived by his wife Debbie Marek of the family home of Pinehurst; three children Nathan Marek of Pinehurst, Cammie (Troy) Guptill of Laurel, Montana, Cole (Amy) Connors of Kellogg, Idaho; two grandchildren Hunter (Stephanie) Bisaro of Kellogg and Ashtyn Isais of Smelterville; his father Leo Marek of Pinehurst; his brothers Terry (Karen) Marek of Kellogg, ( his womb mate-twin)Donny (Deb) Marek of Pinehurst; his sisters Elaine (Chuck) Pagliaroli of Texas, Eleanor Goebel of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Karen Kero of Medical Lake, Washington, Debra (Rolf) Rodin of Hall, Montana, Marilyn Marek of Smelterville; sister-in-law Jodie Marek; his beloved puppy dogs Sammee and Saydee; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Danny was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Marek, brothers Ron Haak, Sr., David Marek, Larry Marek and Mike Marek, Sr., his sister Janice Haak and brother-in-law Wilbert Goebel.

Funeral Services and a Celebration of Danny's Life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Silver Valley Worship Center of Smelterville with Pastor Corey Berti officiating. Interment will be held at the Shoshone Memorial Gardens of Pinehurst.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d' Alene, Idaho 83815.

One may sign Danny's online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

