Daniel Paul Womach
Dan (Age 66) was the founder of Memories By Design passed away on November 18, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Townsend Womach, sisters Judie Sowards and Marlene Cook, son Chet and daughter-in-law Sally Womach; their 5 children: Jimmy, Brielle, Charlotte, Everly, and Maverick, as well as son David and daughter-in-law Jamie Womach and their daughter Capri.
He is preceded in death by his parents Merrill and Virginia Womach. His spirit will live on in us forever. We cannot wait to see you again.
A celebration of life service will be held at Living Hope Church, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1:30pm at Living hope Church, 918 E. Garland Ave, Spokane WA 99207.
