Craig Edward Stevenson (60) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on May 26, 2019.

He was born to Robert and Shirley Stevenson on October 3, 1958, in Longmont, CO. In 1965 the Stevenson family relocated to Fremont, CA. They spent a few years there before moving to Lewiston, ID, and then to St. Maries, ID.

In 1976, he married Cindi Haeg and went to work for Potlatch Corporation. The couple had 4 children. His first jobs at the mill were pulling green chain and Spreaderman. Craig graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1977. He then started Gypo work at the St. Maries Complex. The plywood mill shut down temporarily, so Craig went to work as a cashier at St. Joe Oil's Plummer store. In addition to working at the mill, he helped manage and run four convenience store locations for the family business.

Craig was a very talented man. He worked various jobs throughout St. Maries Complex. The purchase of his first home computer revealed that he was "computer savvy" and that proved to be very beneficial throughout his career. In 1991, he enrolled in LCSC's Portfolio Program. He eventually became a relief foreman and eventually became part of the IT department. After 37 years at Potlatch, Craig retired on October 4, 2013.

Craig was a gifted athlete in high school and continued to enjoy golf throughout his life. He looked forward to his men's league golf nights with his good friends. He enjoyed feeding wildlife, working on various house projects, playing blackjack, watching golf and football. His grandchildren and his 4 legged "boys" were his whole world, and he loved attending their events and taking them to movies or shopping.

Craig is survived by his children Cami Stevenson (John Lynch) of Portland, OR, Randi (Cody) Frazier of Post Falls, ID, Kyle (Alaina) Stevenson of Liberty Lake, WA, and Kellsi (Gary) Ausman of Lewiston, ID; brothers Rick Stevenson of Post Falls, ID and Dave Stevenson of Boise, ID; grandchildren Abbi Frazier, Tyce Frazier, Beau Stevenson, Delaney Ausman, Cannon Ausman, Bryce Stevenson, Holden Ausman, Brantley Stevenson, and Sutton Ausman; and his "boys" Kota and Yogi. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Doug Stevenson.

A memorial service is planned Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 11:00 am on the patio at the St. Maries Golf Course. A potluck gathering will follow.

