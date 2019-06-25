BREAKING NEWS

Obituaries

Connie Lou Peterson

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:10 AM PDT

Connie (Age 62) was born October 14, 1956, to Leonard and Carl Peterson in Devils Lake, ND.

She passed away June 17, 2019. Connie enjoyed listening to music, reading and baking. She is preceded in death by her parents. Connie is survived by her sisters Cheryl (Fred) Goldberg, Holly (Kenny) Bolles, Lori Kelly and Mary Peterson, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. 


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS