Connie Lou Peterson

Connie (Age 62) was born October 14, 1956, to Leonard and Carl Peterson in Devils Lake, ND.

She passed away June 17, 2019. Connie enjoyed listening to music, reading and baking. She is preceded in death by her parents. Connie is survived by her sisters Cheryl (Fred) Goldberg, Holly (Kenny) Bolles, Lori Kelly and Mary Peterson, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.