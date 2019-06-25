Connie Lou Peterson
Connie (Age 62) was born October 14, 1956, to Leonard and Carl Peterson in Devils Lake, ND.
She passed away June 17, 2019. Connie enjoyed listening to music, reading and baking. She is preceded in death by her parents. Connie is survived by her sisters Cheryl (Fred) Goldberg, Holly (Kenny) Bolles, Lori Kelly and Mary Peterson, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Auction purchases prompt charges against Idaho official
- Gleason Fest 2019 releases musical guest lineup
- Spokane City Council rejects joining regional emergency dispatch system
- Ironman 70.3 still needs more than 100 volunteers
- Spokane's Anne McClain returns to Earth
- Study finds you need to make more than $17 an hour to afford 2-bedroom housing in Spokane