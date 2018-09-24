Cleona "Toni" E Jenneskens

Cleona (Age 84) was born June 2, 1934 and passed away peacefully on September 16, 2018 at her home in Chewelah, WA.

She was born in Kellogg, ID to Clifford Burch and Ernestine Warden, and raised at her father’s store in Medimont, ID. She graduated high school at Rose Lake, ID, class of 1952. Cleona worked summers on her step-father’s ranches, working on the hay baler, driving tractors and small and large stock trucks, while hauling hay, tending cattle and performing other miscellaneous ranch work. She loved animals. She broke and trained horses, worked cattle and rode for pleasure. She once even trained a cow to ride, when she was restricted from riding horses.

She attended Williams Woods College and Business School and worked for Northwest Airlines at the reservations desk. In 1956 she was selected to be Miss Spokane, which she loved, as it provided numerous opportunities to meet new people.

She married, and a daughter, Tana, was born in 1958 who passed away at 19 years of age. She soon divorced, and in 1960 remarried husband Dale. A son Gary was born in 1964.

Cleona enjoyed camping, buying, remodeling and reselling properties, volunteering for Colville Hospital Auxiliary, being a volunteer fire fighter for Fire District #9, as well as volunteering and supporting many other organizations. She had a very strong work ethic.

Cleona is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dale, son Gary and granddaughter Tasha, both of Colville.

At her request, no funeral services will be held.

A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane or organizations of your choice.