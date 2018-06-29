Our beautiful beloved Mother, Clara May Bowlin, 89, of Harrison Idaho, formerly of Brookings and Bend, Oregon, passed away at home, peacefully, into our Saviors loving arms June 23, 2018.

She was born May 1, 1929, in Bushnell Nebraska to Charles and Alice Fenstrom.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Dr. Eugene F. Bowlin Sr. DMD, Harrison Idaho. (They were married in Drain Oregon, June 16, 1949.) Children; sons, Dr. Eugene F. Bowlin Jr. DMD (Linda), Robert Bowlin, Bill Bowlin (Kathy), Paul Bowlin, James Bowlin (Rhonda), and daughters, JoAnn Bowlin, twins, Carol Ann Zon (Patrick), and Mary Ann Paap, fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters, Charleen Herboldshiemer of Potter Nebraska and Evelyn Dickinson of Gold Hill Oregon. Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Mom, you had the sweetest soul we have ever known. Thank you for always loving us, as Jesus does...unconditionally. Until we meet again, “On the other, side of the Moon”, in Heaven, your sweet memory will live on in our hearts.

God saw her getting tired,

and a cure was not to be,

so He put His arms around her

and whispered

“Come to Me.”

With weeping hearts and tearful eyes

we watched her suffer, and

saw her slowly fade away,

although we loved her dearly,

God had eternal plans for our Mother, Clara May.

Her golden heart stopped beating,

her sweet soul was put to rest,

with angels wings and escort,

God has taken home His best.

We miss you, and love you forever Mom