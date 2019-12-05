Christy Rude

Margaret "Christy" Christine Rude, 83

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Margaret "Christy" Christine Rude, 83, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away December 2, 2019, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. She was born November 21, 1936, in Blackfoot, Idaho; Christy was the daughter of Everett Lloyd and Mary "Mildred" (Renfro) Terrill.

Christy moved to the Silver Valley in 1941 from Nevada. She attended and graduated from the Mullan High School in 1954; while attending high school, Christy was a cheerleader, she also loved music and participated in band and choir.

Christy married Leland Wayne Rude on May 27, 1959, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; Leland passed away on May 9, 1985.

Christy had first worked at Fonk's Variety store of Wallace. She then served in the Recorders Office at the Shoshone County Courthouse and later serving as a deputy officer at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office. Christy had lastly worked as office manager for Dr. Prenger and Dr. Haller; she then retired.

Christy was well-loved and known in the community. She was a member of the Wallace Lady Elks, a member of the Ladies Bowling League and a member of the Business and Professional Womens Club.

Christy loved and enjoyed her family and friends, golfing, bowling crocheting, crafts, knitting, crossword puzzles and very lucky at winning at bingo.

Christy is survived by two children Stephen W. (Christina) Rude of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Gail Baese of Spokane, Washington; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sisters and brother Glenna Sobel of Atlanta, Georgia, James Terrill of Hayden, Idaho and Karen Everitt of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; Christy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leland Rude, one step-daughter Linda Reginato and one great-grandson Todd Sharp.

A Celebration of Christy's Life will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Wallace Elks with Pastor Art Fleming officiating; a reception/luncheon will be held also at the Elks following services.

Christy was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor; she was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Loving Care And More Home Health Care, P.O. Box 119, Silverton, Idaho 83867. You may share your memories of Christy and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com