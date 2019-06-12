Christopher Michael Hoskin Prusch

Christopher was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on July 17, 1976.

He moved to Spokane at the age of five and spent the rest of his life here. He attended St. Georges, St Thomas More, and Shadle Park and Mead High Schools. He spent some time in a variety of construction and landscaping positions during his working career.

Christopher was particularly fond of spending time in or near the water; be it ocean, lake or river. From a young age, he was an excellent swimmer and dedicated fisherman. He is survived by his wife Kari, parents Robert and Laura Prusch and son Julian.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 9:00 am at the Fairmount Cemetery Sunset Chapel