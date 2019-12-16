Cherie Yvonne Gravley
Cherie Yvonne Gravley, 65
Cherie Yvonne Gravley, 65, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away December 11, 2019, at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. She was born February 11, 1954, in Kellogg; Cherie was the daughter of Howard and Betty (Clouse) Campbell.
Cherie attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1972.
Cherie married Denny Gravley on December 6, 1972, in Kellogg. While Denny was serving in the U.S. Army, they lived in Germany for several years. Cherie and Denny were able to travel throughout Europe. Cherie could speak German fluently, as well as, other languages.
Cherie had served as a school bus driver for the Wallace School District and had also served as a substitute teacher/aide for special needs children for seventeen years. Cherie loved children and many troubled children would find comfort in the home of Denny and Cherie. Cherie had also served as a linguist for children through the Lewis and Clark College.
Cherie was a member of the St. Rita's Catholic Church of Kellogg and a member of the Catholic Daughters.
Cherie loved and enjoyed her family, camping, fishing, hunting, and playing on the river.
Cherie was a very passionate person who never knew a stranger; she was always able to diffuse any conflict with humor.
Cherie is survived by her husband Denny Gravley of Osburn, Idaho; one daughter Hailey and her husband Mark Robertson of Fort Belvoir, Virginia; one son Jesse of the U.S. Navy and his wife Alyssa Gravley stationed in Japan; one granddaughter Makailah Robertson; two grandsons Liam Robertson and Everett Gravley; one brother Bob and his wife Isabelle Campbell of Smelterville, Idaho; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Montana and Washington. Cherie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Ted Campbell.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Shoshone County CASA, P.O. Box 483, Silverton, Idaho 83867; a program helping children which Cherie would love.
MISSING YOU
Honey I don't know what to do
Because my sweet love I'm missing you
Every thought and emotion I have inside
Makes me so sad that I cried
The smiles and laughter we once had
That keep me warm the whole day through
It's now only memories that make me sad
Because my sweet love I'm missing you
I hold the memories of all things I did with you
They fill my body and soul, that's true
These thoughts sometime make me cry, they do
Because my sweet love I'm missing you
And now I see you slowly slipping away
I wish and I pray we had just one more day
To hold each others hands, a kiss or two
Because my sweet love I'm missing you
I tried so hard to keep you with me
But this I know will never be
I think of you all the day through
Because my sweet love I'm missing you
Now Alzheimer's has taken you away
I pray that someday they can find a way
To stop others from having this disease too
Because my sweet love I'm missing you
Written by Denny Gravley
You may share your memories of Cherie and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.co
