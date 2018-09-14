Charlene LoRee Wylie

Charlene left us to go to her heavenly reward on September 6, 2018, after a courageous year and a half fight against a persistent lymphoma.

Her cheerful spirit, grace and bravery while under great duress will be remembered by all who came in contact with her. A life-long faith in Jesus Christ gave her strength and peace for the journey.

Charlene was born on September 4, 1957 to Harry E. Sikkenga and Marilyn LoRee Lawson (Talbott) in Spokane, WA. Following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, she was a gifted pianist and superlative singer, blessed with an angelic voice. Her musical gifts were matched only by her kind heart and desire to help and serve others. She sang and played music through her school years at North Pines Junior High and University High School, graduating in 1975.

That fall, Charlene met and fell in love with Mike Wylie. They would also become best friends. After Charlene completed a year of dental assistant training at SCC, they were married on August 28, 1976 and recently celebrated their 42nd Anniversary. Children soon followed: Steven James Wylie in 1978, Suzanne LoRee Wylie in 1980 (died in infancy-SIDS) and Jillian Marie Kehne (Wylie) in 1983.

Charlene enjoyed summers at Sacheen Lake with family and friends. Home schooling her children allowed for winter travels, often to the Oregon Coast or Disneyland, possibly her favorite place on Earth. More recently, Charlene took great joy in her grandchildren, Reagan Wylie and Emmett Kehne and was thrilled to be expecting another granddaughter due in October 2018.

Her days were mostly full of doing for others ... as a wife, mom, grandma, daughter and friend as well as putting action to her faith as a worship and choir director for over 40 years at her church. Though incredibly gifted, her preference was to stay out of the spotlight and play a supporting role, so that others might shine. Wherever she went, her kind heart and welcoming spirit made dear friends and strangers alike feel important and cared for. Honest, faithful and pure hearted, Charlene will be deeply missed by many. More than one person has said that she is the best person they have ever known.

This world is a little brighter and better place for Charlene Wylie having been here.

Along with her immediate family, she is survived by her mother, Marilyn Lawson and stepfather, Wayne Lawson of Spokane and sisters, Cheryl Hudon of Nampa, ID and Colleen Bagdon of Athena, OR along with numerous treasured aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Harry E. Sikkenga and daughter, Suzanne LoRee Wylie.

The family is grateful for the love and care shown to Charlene by the dedicated professionals at Rockwood Oncology in Spokane, the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and the University of Washington Medical Center Oncology. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at the UWMC- 7NE Floor for the daily above and beyond kindness during Charlene’s recent five week hospitalization.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the non-profit Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or donate blood to your local blood bank.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Charlene followed by fellowship on Saturday, September 22nd at 2pm at Turning Point Church, 11911 N Division Spokane, WA. Casual attire is fine.