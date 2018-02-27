Catherine Jeanette Rogers Marsh

Catherine was born on December 16, 1921 in Dayton, Ohio to Ben and Nellie Beam (Smith) Rogers. She was soon joined by a brother, John and a sister, Eleanor.

Two of her fondest memories growing up were of going door to door with her grandmother on Saturday mornings selling home-made pies and of her father sewing her dresses. She was proud of the fact that she didn’t have ‘store bought’ clothing until a fire destroyed their home.

After her parents divorced, Catherine, John and Eleanor were sent to live in a foster home. The rules were strict but Catherine still managed to have fun sneaking out of the house at all hours to meet up with her school friends. These were friendships that lasted her lifetime.

After high school, Catherine’s father had planned on sending her to college but she had other ideas.

She attended business school and after graduation worked for several different businesses in accounting and payroll. She met Jackson Marsh in 1940 when he was stationed at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana and they were married in 1941, happy to start their life together. In 1948, she gave birth to their only child, Robert.

Catherine loved to travel. The family traveled cross country several times and she and Jack visited nearly every state and traveled to Europe four times. After retiring, she and Jack moved to Florida, first to Ocala and then to Bradenton. Catherine tried to stay retired but in in the end went back to work part time. She moved to Spokane in 1999 to be near her son and daughter-in-law.

Catherine will be remembered for her long friendships and indomitable independence and determination. She loved sunsets and was always amazed every Spring at the endless variety of flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband and son, her sister and her brother. She is survived by her nieces, Cathy Myers and Chris Brown, her nephew Rich Mospens, and their families, by her sister-in-law Martha Tinder and her family and by her daughter-in-law, Kate. She also leaves the many friends she made in Spokane who will miss seeing her on Saturdays.