Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Carolynn Joyce Petit, 64, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away September 16, 2018 at the family home of Mullan. She was born January 19, 1954 in Gold Hill, Oregon; Carolynn was the daughter of Thomas and Viola (Deam) Rowland.

Carolynn attended and graduated from the Battle Ground High School of Battle Ground, Washington. She then proudly served in the U.S. Navy and while serving in the Navy attended two years of Corpsman School for Nursing. After serving, she completed her nursing degree at the Clark County Community College.

Carolynn married David Petit on September 13, 1975 in Fallbrook, California.

Carolynn moved to the Silver Valley in 2000 from Clear Lake, California.

Carolynn loved and enjoyed her family, ceramics, arts and crafts and collecting knickknacks.

Carolynn is survived by her husband David Petit of the family home of Mullan; two children Christina Petit of Spokane, Washington; Michael (Julee) Petit of Mullan; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson that is due any day; two brothers Gene Dillon of Billings, Montana and Terry Dillon of Gold Hill, Oregon; one sister Charlotte Northrup of Clear Lake, California; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Carolynn was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Jerry Dillon.

Cremation will be held and Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

