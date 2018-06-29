Carolyn M. Rearick

Carolyn Marie Rearick (Marey), 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by love and family in Issaquah, Washington on Monday June 25, 2018.

Carolyn was born in Sunnyside, WA to Ora "Maxine" and Faldon "Butch" Marey. She spent her early childhood on the Bridges family farm in Sunnyside and upon graduation from Warden High School, married her first husband Gordon Anderson and moved to Spokane where they raised their three children, Korrine, Greg and Shannon.

It was in Spokane where she shared her love for camping, hunting, boating and the outdoors with her family. Her working life included managing the Greenacres Gift Shop, sales for Spokane Light and NW Electronics where she met her second husband, Paul Rearick. In 1998, the two moved to Renton where she retired from the Greenwood Cemetery as a Family Service Representative.

Her love for life began on the family farm, raising animals and spending time with her beloved Grandma Bridges. Carolyn was the creative and cool "room mom" who never missed a school event or opportunity to make fun for kids. An amazing seamstress, she made custom prom dresses and Halloween costumes that were the envy of all. With an eye for home decor and interior design, she refinished antiques found while "treasure hunting" and assisted Gordon with the design of two custom built homes.

Her love for animals would never allow her to turn away a stray. Throughout her life, she took in cats, dogs, chickens, rabbits and skunks, just to name a few.

Carolyn will forever be known for her infectious smile, courage and passion for life and love. Regardless of her failing health, her positive attitude and resilience kept her happy and content through the most difficult situations.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Gordon and late husband, Paul. She is survived by her children, Korrine (Roland) Gonzales of Moses Lake, WA, Greg (Jeanie) Anderson, McGrath of MN, Shannon (Anna) Anderson of Superior, MT; sister, Marolyn (Jim) Cantrell of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Shelby and Derrick Gonzales, Connor and Bailey Anderson, Britany Puzzi, Savanna and Tristen Anderson; stepchildren, Sheri and Ryan Rearick; step-grandchildren, Ryan Jr. and Haley Rearick, Andrew and Aroun Anderson.

Viewing will be held on Monday, July 2nd from 10am – 5pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A Celebration of life will be held for her and her late husband Paul at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 3rd at 11am with burial following at Riverside Memorial Park.