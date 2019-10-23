Carol Anne Nolan

Carol went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2019.

She was born September 13, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Russell and her sister, Arlene Smith. Carol was a life-long resident of Spokane, a graduate of North Central High School, and a proud member of the Red Feathers Drill Team at North Central. She worked for many years in the medical profession, as well as serving as the secretary at Driscoll Blvd. Baptist Church.

Carol was married to Cloyd A. Nolan for 40 years until his death. They loved to travel in their RV, especially to Wenatchee and Leavenworth, WA. They also enjoyed cheering on their favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Carol is survived by her three children: David Nolan, Cathy Hutchins (Dave) & Colleen Nolan-Dahlstrom (Jack), sister Donna Hargreaves, two grandchildren: Seth Hutchins (Shelby) & Andrea Nolan (Chris), one great grandchild: Molly Faye.

Carol's Interment will be at Spokane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Spokane, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.