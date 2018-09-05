Bodhi Anthony Davis was born August 8, 2018 to Martin Brent Davis III and Vanessa Gloria Esparza.

Bodhi passed away on August 22, 2018 in Spokane, WA. He will reside forever in the hearts, thoughts and memories of his loved ones.

May God hold you in His arms until we can hold you again in our own. You are loved! And when that fog horn blows, I want to hear it! I don’t have to fear it.

Bodhi is survived by his parents, Martin Brent Davis III and Vanessa Gloria Esparza; brother, Audun Aspaas; Papa and Grandma, Manuel and Gloria Esparza; Nonni and Grampy, Jeff and Lori Martinelli; GPM and GMA, Martin Davis, Jr. and Reb Meiers; Ben, Glenda, Fiona, Grabriel O’Connor, Tim, Natasha, Madalynn, Isabelle, Seamus, Moore, Anthony Esparza, Jessica, Tucker, Maya, Knudsen, Romeo Ruiz.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 9th at 4pm at Big Barn Brewery, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead, WA 99021.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://dm2.gofund.me/SweetAngelBodhiAnthonyDavis.