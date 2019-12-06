Bille Blythe Barnes

Bill left us way too soon at the age of 67. He passed away on December 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

He was born on December 24, 1951, in Spokane, WA to Ray and Alice Barnes. He grew up in a large, loving family with 8 brothers and 9 sisters. He married the love of his life, Maureen Johnston, on December 12, 1972. They raised their three children — Kyle, Kimberley, and Katie – in Mead, WA.

Bill retired from Kaiser Aluminum and went on to pursue his true passion of carpentry. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and taking care of everyone around him. His favorite place was his home in Babb, Montana. He was a proud member of the Blackfeet Tribe.

Bill is survived by his wife, Maureen; three children, Kyle (Rusan), Kimberley (Jesse), and Katie (Corey); four grandchildren, Braden, Logan, Reid, and River; as well as two brothers, Harry and Joe; four sisters, Audrey, Judy, Mary, and Kathy; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, and six brothers.

Bill was generous, sweet, funny, and kind. He always greeted you with a smile and a handshake, followed by questions about you and your family's well-being. Most people will live their entire lives without ever having met someone as amazing as Bill. Humanity has lost an amazing person.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Bill at a later date.