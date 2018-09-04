Betty Nataline Earl (Jones) passed peacefully on August 29th, 2018.

Born in Spirit Lake, Idaho. March 15, 1924 to George & Hazel (Gregory) Jones. Then as a baby her parents bought their home on Quail Ave in Newport where she was raised with 5 siblings.

She graduated in 1942 from Newport High School.

Betty Jones married Charles K. Earl on Dec. 31st 1944.

They farmed acreage on the corner of Scotia & Camden until 1950.

They moved to Everett, Wa. to get away from the harsh winters in Pend Oreille Co.

They packed up 4 daughters, while expecting another child & the adventure began.

Their 1st son arrived shortly after.

She had 8 children. 6 daughters & 2 sons.

Alma Harris (Don) of Juneau, AK. Charleen Hill (deceased), Diane Rogers (Micheal) of Joplin, MO. Janice Dickson of San Diego, CA. Ken Earl of Newport Wa. Jeffery Earl, Judy Werst (Kevin) of Lake Stevens, WA. Cindy Boober (Mike) of Newport, WA.

She has 8 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren.

They moved back to Newport when our father retired in 1982, built a log home in the woods where she lived until 2005. She was a devoted mother, wife & friend.

She cooked homemade meals, served them on a candle lit table with cloth napkins & a centerpiece. Her pies where some of the best around. She lost her mom at the age of 9. She did the best she could to make our home welcoming & we never went without. For this we all are grateful.

She enjoyed walking, embroidery, quilting & sewing. She loved to talk about Pend Oreille Co. back in the good ole days. She LOVED sweets, treats & all desserts.

She attended the UCC Church until she was no longer able to attend. There she met her very best friend. Bonnie Evans. She is a treasure to our mom. We all are so grateful to Bonnie for her friendship to us all. Her Sister in Law Susan Jones, thank you for your friendship, she loved you. Her special cousin Carolyn, she treasured reminiscing with you. Her newest friend Gladys Bishop who said if I could describe your mom it would be ‘A Lady’ just a lady. Thank you for being our friend.

Newport River Mt Village & Long Term Care we treasure every worker in your facilities. You are all compassionate, beautiful people with hearts of gold, Thank you.

We will celebrate Mom’s life Friday, September 7th at 3:30 pm. at Sherman-Campbell Funeral home in Newport. All are welcome to come to her viewing prior to the service from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. A Reception will follow at UCC Church.

